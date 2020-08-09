Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Canadian Solar worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.