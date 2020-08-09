Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in July

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.13. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 91,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $645,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $99,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,172,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

