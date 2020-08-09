China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE CHL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 76.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

