Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI traded down $4.44 on Friday, reaching $74.61. 581,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

