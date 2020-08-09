Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 341.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 24.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMTL stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.96. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

