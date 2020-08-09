CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

