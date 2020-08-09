Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 22,786,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.57, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,800 shares of company stock worth $1,505,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

