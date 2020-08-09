Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.92.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company.

Ecolab stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,163 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

