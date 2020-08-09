Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE EMR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

