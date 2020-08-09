Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 5.0% in July

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $34.09 on Friday. Employers has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

