Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post sales of $227.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $323.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.49 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 249,809 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

