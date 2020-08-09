First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,527 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

