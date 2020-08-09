First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,722. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

