First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTB opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

