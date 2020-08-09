First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $502,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 299,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $69.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.