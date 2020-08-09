First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.18 Million Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of FARO Technologies worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.56. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

