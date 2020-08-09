First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 82,051 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 90.39% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,866.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

