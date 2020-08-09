First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,246 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,810. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.