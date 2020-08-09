Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.