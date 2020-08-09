Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 139,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE:F opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

