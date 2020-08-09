GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $118.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.80 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported sales of $75.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $724.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.39 million to $774.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.95 million, with estimates ranging from $698.94 million to $994.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $226.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.62.

GLPG opened at $190.75 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

