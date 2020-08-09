Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 962,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,568. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

