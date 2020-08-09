GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Short Interest Update

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GasLog by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GasLog by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GLOG stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

