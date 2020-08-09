Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

