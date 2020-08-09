KE Holdings Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (BEKE)

KE Holdings (BEKE) is planning to raise $1.9 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 106,000,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, KE Holdings generated $7.7 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $162.2 million. KE Holdings has a market-cap of $20.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, China Renaissance, J.P. Morgan and CICC acted as the underwriters for the IPO and UBS Investment Bank, CLSA, Credit Suisse and CMBI were co-managers.

KE Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We aspire to provide comprehensive and trusted housing services to 300 million families. Beike is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. We are a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. We believe our proactive engagement with platform participants both online and offline enables us to know them better and serve them better. “.

KE Holdings was founded in 2001 and has 87706 employees. The company is located at Building Fudao, No.11 Kaituo Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10 5810 4689 or on the web at https://bj.ke.com/.

