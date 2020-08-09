Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:KTB opened at $20.82 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

