Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Select Medical worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

