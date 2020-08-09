Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.00 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce $124.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.99 million and the highest is $149.10 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $244.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $530.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $582.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $612.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $853.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $40,947,215.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,102 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $6,943,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 888,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.