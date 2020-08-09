Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Update

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBII. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

