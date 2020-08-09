MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,869 shares of company stock worth $2,371,057. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

