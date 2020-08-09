McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGRC stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

