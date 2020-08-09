NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.92 Million

Analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $345.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.70 million. NOW reported sales of $751.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $969.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

