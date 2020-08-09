Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $371.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.30 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. Opko Health posted sales of $228.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.47. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,692.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,000 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 473,605 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opko Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

