ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Update

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 819,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 50.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 880,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

