Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.29 ($5.41).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 395 ($4.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 383 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 377.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 384.52.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

