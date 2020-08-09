Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Vertical Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

