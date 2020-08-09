PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.12.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,244 shares of company stock valued at $16,480,340. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

