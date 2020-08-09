Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.16 Million

Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce $137.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.89 million and the lowest is $134.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $135.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $552.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.92 million to $560.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.47 million, with estimates ranging from $539.31 million to $563.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDM. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 235,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

