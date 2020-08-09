Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

