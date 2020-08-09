R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,370 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,052 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $749,397,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.62, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

