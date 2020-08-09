Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. Repligen has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.40, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,154,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,450,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,359 shares of company stock worth $12,638,213. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 166.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 28.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repligen by 13.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

