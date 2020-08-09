Ring Energy (REI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.31 million.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.14 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

