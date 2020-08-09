Scott Usitalo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 1,813,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,498. The company has a market cap of $451.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

