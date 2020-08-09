Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Drops By 5.2%

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 30,436.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

