Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Decreases By 5.2%

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 31,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

AEO stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

