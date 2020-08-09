Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Decreases By 5.1%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caterpillar stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

