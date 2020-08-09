Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Decreases By 5.1%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 882,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $645.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.