Short Interest in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Decreases By 5.0%

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 23,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.