Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Decreases By 5.1%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

PVAC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.87. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

