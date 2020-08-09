Short Interest in Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Decreases By 5.2%

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PACQ stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Pure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $83,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $41,236 and sold 16,194 shares valued at $172,797. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pure Acquisition stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) by 1,791.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Pure Acquisition worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

